RCMP Seize Cocaine at Elsipogtog, N.B., Six People Arrested

The New Brunswick RCMP has arrested six people and seized cocaine and other drugs as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Elsipogtog.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Riverside Drive just after 11:00 a.m. Thursday, according to Corporal Hans Ouellette. Six people were arrested and Mounties seized what was believed to be crack-cocaine and cocaine, along with digital scales and other alleged drug trafficking paraphernalia, and cash. Four of the individuals were later released, Ouellette said.

Rhona Melissa Joseph, 47, from Elsipogtog, and Mark Blackburn, 56, of Pointe-du-Chêne, appeared in Moncton Provincial Court by way of tele-remand on Friday. They were each charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking .

Joseph was remanded into custody and she is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, May 2 at 2 p.m. for a bail hearing.

Blackburn was released on strict conditions, including not to be in the community of Elsipogtog. He is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on May 24 at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation was conducted by the Provincial Crime Reduction Unit, which includes police officers from the New Brunswick RCMP and Fredericton Police Force. Members of the Elsipogtog RCMP assisted with the drug search.

The RCMP says the public plays an important role in helping to reduce, prevent and solve crime, including the trafficking of illegal drugs. Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).