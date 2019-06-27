RCMP Looking for Man Who Slashed Tires in Perth-Andover, N.B.

The Perth-Andover RCMP is seeking information from the public about a case of mischief.

Between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on May 14, someone slashed all four tires on a vehicle that was parked outside the Cannabis NB retail location on F. Tribe Road in Perth-Andover.

The person initially slashed one tire then came back and slashed the remaining three. The suspect is described as wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and brightly coloured sneakers.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who recognizes the person in the photo is asked to contact the Perth-Andover RCMP at 506-273-5000. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.