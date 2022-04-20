A 28-year-old man from Perth-Andover has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting incident last week in nearby Hillandale, N.B.

At around 11:20 a.m. last Thursday, police responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Route 130 and Beaconsfield Road. Police said someone driving a white pickup truck pulled up to a man who was walking along the road and discharged a firearm at him before fleeing the scene.

A 33-year-old man was taken by ambulance to hospital with “serious life-threatening injuries,” according to Corporal Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP.

Members of the West District RCMP, Forensic Identification Services and the New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit quickly responded to the area. At about 6 p.m., police say “a person of interest” was arrested without incident in the Perth-Andover area.

Jessy Miller appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court on Friday, April 15 by way of tele-remand and was charged with attempted murder. Miller was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Friday, April 22 at 1:30 p.m.

The investigation into the shooting incident continues. There’s no word today on the condition on the wounded man.