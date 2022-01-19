Police Investigate After Shots Were Fired at Car in Perth-Andover

The West District RCMP is asking for the public's help as it investigates a shooting incident late Sunday night in Perth-Andover, N.B.

Around 10:30 p.m., members of the Western Valley Region RCMP responded to a call of shots fired on West Riverside Drive. Police believe a man was sitting in a parked car in a residential driveway when a second vehicle approached. Someone inside the passing car allegedly fired several shots at the parked vehicle, according to Sgt. Brendan Flewelling.

The suspect car stopped, and at least one man is said to have stepped out of the vehicle for a short time. The man got back into the car, which sped off eastbound on West Riverside Drive (Route 130).



The man in the parked car was not injured by the gunfire, but sustained other minor injuries that did not require medical assistance, according to Sgt. Flewelling .

The vehicle involved in the shooting is described as a grey or beige, four-door, older sedan. Police believe there were two men in the car at the time. A physical description of the suspects is not available; however, police were told that one of the suspects was wearing red-orange baggy pants.

RCMP ask for information concerning Perth-Andover shooting incident

Police are looking to talk with witnesses to the incident, or anyone who may have dash-cam or other video footage from the area at the time of the shooting.

"If you were on West Riverside Drive in Perth-Andover on the night of Sunday, January 16, between 10 and 11 p.m., please call police," said Sgt. Flewelling. "We especially want to talk to anyone who may have seen this incident occur, or who may have information on where the vehicle went after the shooting."

Anyone who has video, or who witnessed the shooting, is asked to call the Western Valley Region RCMP at 506-325-3000. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The RCMP investigation is ongoing.

