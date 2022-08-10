Larlee Creek Hullabaloo in Perth-Andover, New Brunswick

The Larlee Creek Hullabaloo is the “Little Festival that Could” and does. Some of the most talented musicians you’ll ever see will converge on Perth-Andover from Wednesday, August 10 to Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Back After Two Years

After a two year hiatus, the Larlee Creek Hullabaloo has a huge list of performances, events, presentations and so much more.

Organizers describe the big event as a “genre rich lineup with collaborative performances and the down home hospitality.” Many who have attended in the past know this to be true, and are returning again this year to do it again.

Mainstage, Bandstand and Family Tent

There are shows on the Mainstage, at the Perth-Andover Bandstand, things to do like karaoke in the Family Tent, there’s even an early morning coffee jam. The music is endless and so are the many different activities planned. Take a look at the schedules.

Larlee Creek Hullabaloo Facebook Page

The Larlee Creek Hullabaloo Facebook page is one of the best. They post and update several times a day about the event and performances information.

Homepage and Telephone Number

Go to the homepage as well. You can get tickets there as well as see all the different groups, bands and performers. Check out the gallery and latest news about the show. Fill out an application form. The page also has a phone number to call to get answers to your questions. You can call (877) 778-7271. It’s a toll free number.