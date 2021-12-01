Man Charged Following Theft of Two Vehicles in Perth-Andover, N.B.

A 19-year-old man, originally from Quebec, is behind bars after allegedly stealing two vehicles and crashing one of them in Perth-Andover.

Shortly before noon on Saturday, Nov 27, the Perth-Andover RCMP received a report of a break, enter and theft on Terrace Street. Police received a second report of a stolen pickup truck from the area a short time later, according to Cpl. James Gallant.

The pickup truck was found abandoned on Liberty Lane in Perth-Andover and police learned the suspect had fled on foot. While police were responding to that incident, the suspect allegedly stole an SUV in the neighborhood. Moments later, police located the stolen SUV, which had been involved in a single-vehicle crash on Titus Drive, less than a kilometre away.

RCMP say the suspect, 19-year-old Dylan Jerome, originally from Gasgapegiag, Quebec, was arrested nearby and transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Suspect in Perth-Andover Auto Theft Appears in Court

Jerome appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court on Monday by way of tele-remand and was charged with two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering with intent, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Dylan Jerome was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The West District RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance during the investigation. Police continue to investigate whether or not Jerome is connected to other crimes in the Saint-Léonard, Saint-André, Campbellton, Pabineau First Nation and Belledune areas.

