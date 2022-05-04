Drugs & Weapons Seized; Two People Arrested, Perth-Andover, N.B.

Drug Related Arrests in Perth-Andover

Two people were arrested Friday as drugs were seized along with a prohibited firearm, ammo and money at a residence in Perth Andover, New Brunswick.

Search Warrant

As part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, the Provincial Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant around 8:50 a.m. on April 29 at a residence on West Riverside Drive.

Drugs and Weapons Seized

Police seized what they believe to be “crack cocaine, fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and oxycodone pills. Police also seized a prohibited firearm, a loaded handgun magazine, bear spray, a baseball bat, and money.”

Man and Woman Arrested

Two people from Perth Andover were arrested. A 31-year-old man, Justin Curran, and a 30-year-old woman, Janet Holmes, were taken into custody.

Charges

Holmes made her first court appearance on April 29 in Woodstock Provincial Court by way of tele-remand. She was charged with “unauthorized possession of a firearm and was remanded into custody.” On May 2, Holmes was back in court and was charged with:

possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

possession for the purpose of trafficking oxycodone

possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl

possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

unsafe storage of a firearm

Holmes was scheduled for court on May 4 for a bail hearing.

Charges

Curran also appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court by way of tele-remand on April 29. He was charged with “with failure to comply with the conditions of an undertaking and was remanded into custody.” He had a bail hearing on May 3 and was given additional charges:

possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

possession for the purpose of trafficking oxycodone

possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl

possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

unauthorized possession of a firearm

unsafe storage of a firearm

Officials said Curran was released on conditions. He will be back in court on May 17.

Crime Stoppers

Contact the local police if you have any information related to illegal drug activity in your community. This includes drug trafficking. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.