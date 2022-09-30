Multiple Illegal Drugs Seized after Traffic Stop

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people from Maine on Tuesday after fentanyl and meth were found in the vehicle following a traffic stop in Stetson.

Two People Arrested

Three people, one man and two women, were in the car when it was pulled over on September 27 after the “vehicle was accelerating rapidly and appeared to be trying to evade” law enforcement.

The driver, 29-year-old Mark Page from Dexter, was found to have a suspended license.

Woman with Four Active Arrest Warrants

One of the women in the car falsely identified herself to law enforcement. Police said she was identified later as 41-year-old Anita Leo from Exeter, Maine who had four warrants for her arrest.

Drugs Seized include Fentanyl and Meth

Multiple illegal drugs were found in the vehicle when police conducted a search with the assistance of a K-9 team. A post on the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office Facebook said the following was seized: “2 plastic baggies containing brown powder which tested as Fentanyl and the weight was approximately 13.6 gross grams, 1 bag with brown powder, which tested positive as Fentanyl and the weight was approximately 2.9 gross grams, and 1 baggy containing a clear rock substance which tested positive for Methamphetamine which weighed approximately 1.6 gross grams. Additionally, an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency was seized from Anita Leo.”

Arrests and Charges

Page was arrested and faces charges for Operating While License Suspended and Violating Conditions of Release. Leo was also arrested and charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Schedule Drugs, Unlawful Possession of Schedules Drug, Violation of Conditions of Release, and the four additional arrest warrants.

Both Page and Leo were taken to the Penobscot County Jail.