Two People Taken into Custody for Arrest Warrants, Medway, Maine

Traffic Stop Leads to Two Arrests

A 36-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were taken into custody for arrest warrants Thursday, February 17 after a traffic stop in Medway, Maine.

Two People Stopped on Pattagumpus Rd

Ryan Lee and Courtney Ireland, both from Medway, were stopped by police on Pattagumpus Rd. Detective Sergeant Patty McLaughlin and Officer Garrett Carlson conducted the traffic stop after seeing Lee driving.

Police Aware of Warrants

Officials said McLaughlin was aware of several warrants for Lee’s arrest related to bail violations and an investigation by the east Millinocket Police Department.

Arrested for Drug Trafficking + Additional Charges

Ryan Lee was arrested as a result of the traffic stop for warrants and charges for Aggravated Trafficking of Schedule Drugs, Unlawful Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs and Criminal Forfeiture of Property. Courtney Ireland also had active warrants and was placed under arrest.

Taken into Custody

Lee was taken to the Penobscot County Jail. Ireland was able to post bail.

