Two men have been arrested after an armed robbery at a business on McLaughlin Drive in Moncton on April 25, 2022.

The robbery took place around 5:35 a.m. as two masked men with firearms restrained an employee (the only occupant at the time) and stole a safe with an undisclosed amount of money inside. They also stole the employee’s vehicle and fled the scene before police arrived. Police said the employee was not injured.

The stolen vehicle was recovered on Highway 11 near Cocagne by the Richibucto RCMP around 7:20 a.m. the same morning, Officials said the vehicle was abandoned after it had crashed. Another vehicle of interest connected to the investigation was identified by the Miramichi Police Force in the Miramichi area.

A 40-year-old Miramichi man, Joshua Landry, and 36-year-old Alain Pigeon from Grand Falls were arrested on April 26 without incident at a business in Miramichi. Police obtained search warrants and seized five unsecured firearms with one loaded and two restricted. Police said they also seized what they believe to be cocaine and hydromorphone pills. Other items connected to the Moncton robbery were also seized.

On April 27, Landry made an appearance in Moncton Provincial Court. He was charged with robbery with a firearm and forcible confinement and remanded into custody. He has a bail hearing in court on April 29 at 2 p.m.

Pigeon was found to be in violation of parole. He was returned to the custody of the Correctional Service of Canada. He will appear in court on a later date.

Sgt. Mathieu Roy with the Codiac Regional RCMP said: "This was a great example of our collaboration with, and support from, the Miramichi Police Force in order to quickly resolve an active investigation and protect public safety. We would like to thank everyone who helped us further the investigation and find those responsible."

The investigation is ongoing. Police are trying to determine if the two men have any connection to other area incidents.