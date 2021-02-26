Police Pursuit involving State & Local PD ends in Two Arrests

The Washburn Police Department attempted to stop a white Ford pickup Thursday night as part of an active investigation. The driver, however, refused to stop for the officer and accelerated from the area around 10:51 pm..

Trooper Kyle Rider, Maine State Police Troop F, was assisting Washburn PD with his investigation and became involved in the chase, assuming the role of primary pursuing officer.

The vehicle led officers on a high-speed pursuit reaching speeds of 95 mph for most of the chase.

State Police set up a tire deflating spike mat near the Route 11/State Route 212 intersection. The driver avoided the spike mat.

The vehicle turned onto Route 212 and attempted to turn in a driveway to reverse direction to avoid another roadblock that was set up by the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Dept.

Tr. Rider and Tr. Castonguay attempted to block the vehicle in the driveway and in doing so, the truck struck the front of Trooper Rider’s vehicle causing significant damage and sideswiped Tr. Castonguay’s cruiser.

Maine State Police

The vehicle continued to drive at a high rate of speed on Rt. 212.

Another roadblock was set up again near the Clark Road intersection on Route 212. The vehicle attempted to swerve around the spike-mat, but the left front and rear tires ran over the spike mat.

The vehicle was pulled off the roadway by the snow, bringing the chase to an end.

The driver, 31-year-old Jared Gottlieb from Fort Fairfield, was arrested for eluding an officer (felony), passing a roadblock (felony), driving to endanger (misdemeanor), aggravated criminal mischief (felony), violation of bail (misdemeanor), and criminal speeding (misdemeanor).

Gottlieb was transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

The passenger, 22-year-old John Barretto from Limestone, was arrested for three active arrest warrants and was also transported to the Aroostook County Jail.

There was a third passenger that was not arrested/charged and was released.

The truck was towed from the roadway by Porter’s Service and Towing, Island Falls.

The investigation is on-going.