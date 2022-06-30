Police Looking for Missing 12-Year-Old Moncton Girl

The Codiac Regional RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl from Moncton, N.B.

Kayla Tait was last seen on Wednesday, June 29, around 9:00 p.m. on Lady Guinevere Street in Moncton, according to a news release on Thursday.

Police say they have followed up on several leads to try and locate her, but have so far been unsuccessful. Police and her family are concerned for her well-being.



Kayla is described as being approximately five feet five inches (165 centimetres) tall, and weighing about 130 pounds (59 kilograms). She has brown eyes and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black ball cap, denim shorts, and mauve and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kayla Tait is asked to call the Codiac Regional RCMP at (506) 857-2400.

