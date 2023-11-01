Police Looking for Man who Robbed Bank and Circle K in Maine
Police are looking for a male suspect after the Bangor Savings and Loan in Waterville and a Circle K in Fairfield were robbed.
Man Robbed Bank with Threatening Note
The suspect in the bank robbery gave “a threatening note to the teller and was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash,” said Police. The incident happened Tuesday around 4:50 pm.
Police Believe Same Suspect Robbed Circle K
On Wednesday, police believe the same suspect robbed the Circle K at 149 Norridgewock Road in Fairfield around 1:50 am.
Description of Suspect in Robberies
The man is described as 5’9” and approximately 160 to 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Both the Fairfield Police Department and the Waterville Police Department are investigating the case.
Police are Looking for Information from the Public
Police are asking the public for information about the suspect. Contact Det. Chase Fabian of the Waterville Police Department at 207-680-4700 or Det. Shanna Blodgett of the Fairfield Police Department at 207-453-9322.
- MORE NEWS: 45-Year-Old Maine Man Died after Vehicle Hit Large Tree
- READ MORE: 17-Year-Old Driver Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash
States with the most registered hunters
Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger
LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer
LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo?
Gallery Credit: Stacker