Officials are looking for a “civilian hero” who helped save two people trapped on a roof during a fire Tuesday night in Hallowell.

Two People Trapped on Roof Saved from Fire

The Hallowell Police Department said the fire started around 10 pm at a residence at 1 Franklin Street.

“Civilian Hero” Helped Police Save Two People

The “Good Samaritan” and an officer grabbed a ladder to rescue the two people on the roof of the house.

Cause of Fire Under Investigation

No injuries were reported, according to WGME News. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Police Looking for Information about “Good Samaritan”

The Hallowell Police Department is asking for information about the individual who helped save the two people. They are asking for information from anyone who knows the person. Send a direct message on Facebook.

