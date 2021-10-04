Northwestern New Brunswick Contends with Record COVID-19 Surge

New Brunswick in the past week has been dealing with its largest coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic started.

Over the weekend, Public Health reported six COVID-19 deaths and 233 new cases. Officials say over half of the new infections are in the northwestern part of the province.

Vitalité Health Network has suspended most hospital visitation in the region due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. The affected hospitals include the Edmundston Regional Hospital and Grand Falls General Hospital. Visitation is still allowed for palliative care patients, if end of life is imminent, as well as maternity and pediatric patients, officials say.

The Donald Fraser Memorial School in Plaster Rock will move to distance learning on Monday, due to a positive COVID-19 case at the school.

The number of active cases in New Brunswick has shot up to 759, with 45 people in hospital, 20 of whom are in ICU.

New Brunswick Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jennifer Russell said, "We have seen a high number of cases sparked from private gatherings." Dr. Russell urged residents to reduce their social activity to help slow the spread of the virus.

Premier Blaine Higgs released a statement Sunday afternoon saying, "The measures put in place in the mandatory order are aimed at reducing the spread, and we need every person in New Brunswick to follow them to combat the virus. Get vaccinated and follow the measures and we'll soon see a steady improvement."

Currently, about 80.5% of eligible New Brunswickers - 12 and older - are fully vaccinated. AYR Motor Centre in Woodstock is offering a walk-in clinic on Tuesday, October.5, from 2:00 to 7:30 p.m.