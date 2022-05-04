New Brunswick Man Dies in Two-Vehicle Collision in Long Creek

Police say a 59-year-old man from Rogersville died Tuesday after the SUV he was driving collided with a dump truck in Long Creek, N.B.

Members of the Sussex RCMP, Ambulance New Brunswick and the Millstream and Coles Island Fire Departments responded to the collision on Highway 10 shortly before noon, according to Sgt. Luc Samson.



Police believe the driver of the SUV was traveling northbound and was attempting to pass a vehicle when he struck a dump truck traveling in the southbound lane.

The 59-year-old man, who was the sole occupant of the SUV, died at the scene, Sgt. Samson said.

Police say the driver of the dump truck sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.

The crash remains under investigation.