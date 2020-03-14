Multiple Crashes on Route 161, Cross Lake, Maine

Maine State Police said Route 161 is back open after 5 vehicles were involved in 3 separate crashes Saturday afternoon in Cross Lake.

Houlton RCC received a 911 call about the first accident around 12:25 p.m. Within minutes several more cars collided, said police.

Two people were transported from the scene via ASI Ambulance Service to a Fort Kent hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said one person was complaining of pain, but was not transported.

Three other crashes occurred around the County due to wind blowing snow across the roadway. One accident in Woodland and two in Westfield.

Trooper Matt Curtin responded along with Cpl. Chuck Michaud. DOT and North Lakes Fire assisted with traffic and the temporary detour.

Sgt. Josh Haines from Maine State Police-Troop F said visibility is still very poor in areas where there are open fields north of Route 162.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area until the wind lets up. Police said if you find yourself stuck in a white out and can’t move keep your headlights and hazard lights on and call 911 do not get out of the vehicle.

Sgt. Haines said if you are involved in a crash in a white out and can move your vehicle drive to a safe location and call 911 from there. He said staying in the white out area is very dangerous and is likely to cause more crashes.