Three People Injured in Head-on Crash Near Cross Lake

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office reports a head-on collision involving two pickup trucks just north of Cross Lake on Friday sent three people to the hospital.

Police and emergency crews responded to the crash just before noon, according to a news release from Sheriff Shawn Gillen.

The investigation determined that 75-year-old Marilyn Pinette of Caribou was driving her 2014 Toyota Tocoma north on the Caribou Road when she hit some ice on the roadway and lost control of her truck. The vehicle crossed the center line and collided head on with a 2017 Ford F-150 pickup driven by 60-year-old Serge Roy of Cross Lake.

Pinette, her adult passenger and Roy were all transported by ambulance to Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent with what police called non-life threatening injuries.

Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted at the crash site by Ambulance Service Inc., North Lakes Fire & Rescue, Fort Kent Fire Department and the Aroostook County Emergency Management Agency.

The vehicles were towed from the scene. Police say all occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

