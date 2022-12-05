Two women from Caraquet, N.B. have died and two other people were seriously injured following a two-vehicle collision Saturday night in Pokemouche, on the Acadian Penisula.

Tracadie RCMP and paramedics responded to the crash on Route 11 at about 8:30 p.m., according to Corporal Sylvain Cormier.



One person died at the scene of the Route 11 crash, another died in hospital

Investigators said it appeared the driver of the car travelling south crossed the center line, and collided with the northbound car. The passenger in the first car, a 73-year-old woman from Caraquet, died at the scene as a result of her injuries, police said.

Both drivers and the passenger of the second car were transported to hospital with serious injuries. The RCMP reported that one of the patients – a 69-year-old woman from Caraquet – later died from injuries she suffered in the crash. The names of the victims were not released at this time.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office attended the scene and are assisting with the investigation. Route 11 in Pokemouche was closed for approximately five hours, and reopened in the early hours on Sunday

The cause of the crash was not determined. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

This article will be updated as further information becomes available.

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.