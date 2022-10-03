46-Year-Old Woman Dies in Pedestrian Accident in Beechwood, N.B.

Police say a 46-year-old woman died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking along a road in Beechwood, in northern Carleton County.

Members of the Western Valley Region RCMP responded shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday to a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Route 105, according to Corporal Alexandre Savard.



A 46-year-old woman from Beechwood passed away at the scene as a result of her injuries, Savard said. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was uninjured in the collision.

The Bath Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick also attended the scene. An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office were assisting with the ongoing investigation.

