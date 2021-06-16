Firefighters Contain Cabin Fire, Cross Lake, Maine

The North Lakes Fire and Rescue contained a structure fire on Little Cottage Road in Cross Lake early Wednesday morning around 4:15 am, said Darren R. Woods, Fire Chief, North Lakes Fire & Rescue.

An abandoned, single-family cabin was fully engulfed in flames with fire spreading into the woods when crews arrived at the scene, said Chief Woods. Eleven firefighters along with two tankers and one engine contained the cabin fire and ensured the fire was put out in the area surrounding the structure. Chief Woods said the property is owned by Paul Albert.

There were no injuries reported.

The St. Agatha Fire Department assisted the North Lakes Fire and Rescue with additional personnel and also a tanker.

The North Lakes Fire and Rescue station house is located at 158 Sweden Street in Caribou, Maine. The phone number at the department is (207) 493 - 4328. The Fire Chief at the North Lakes Fire and Rescue is Darren R. Woods. You can visit their home page where they answer frequently asked questions and provide contact information. Chief Woods also has a welcome on the front page. The North Lakes Fire and Rescue Facebook page is updated on a regular basis. They post about local calls they respond to as well as community events.

The St. Agatha Fire Department is located at 415 Main Street in St. Agatha, Maine. The phone number is (207) 543 - 6608. There are frequent posts and articles on their Facebook page. You'll find updates and press releases on local incidents in addition to info about community activities and events.

Cabin Fire on Cross Lake, Maine