Single Vehicle Crash on Route 161 in St. John Plantation

Maine State Police said a 75-year-old woman was injured Wednesday afternoon when her SUV went off Route 161 in St. John Plantation.

Police say Joyce Pendexter of St. Francis was traveling west near the O’Leary Road around 12:55 pm when she failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. Police said Pendexter's 2015 Chevy Equinox hit a tree and rolled on its side in a ditch.

Pendexter was helped out of her vehicle by other motorists. She suffered what police called "non-life threatening injuries" and was transported by ASI ambulance to Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent.

Trooper Nathan Desrosier investigated the crash. Maine Warden Service, US Border Patrol, Fort Kent and St. Francis Fire Dept. and Ambulance Service, Inc. of Fort Kent also responded to the scene.

The investigation as to the cause of the crash is ongoing.