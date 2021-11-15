15-Year-Old Killed in Single Vehicle Crash, Phillips, Maine

A 15-year-old passenger was killed in a crash on Route 156 in Phillips, Maine Sunday morning, November 14. Two other teenagers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety, the 15-year-old male passenger from Dixfield died in the crash. The driver, 18-year-old Charlie Billings from the town of Carthage and another passenger, 18-year-old Benjamin Carrol from Dixfield were both taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash occurred around 8:01 a.m. Sunday morning. A 911 call was sent to the Franklin County Regional Communications Center to report a crash on Weld Road, Route 156, in Philips, Maine involving a single motor vehicle, said Moss.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash including the Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies, local fire departments and a NorthStar Ambulance. The Maine State Police from Troop C were also requested due to the serious nature of the crash.

Moss said the investigation’s preliminary findings suggest Carol struck several large trees after going off the side of the road in a 2002 Nissan Maxima. Moss added that speed is being considered as a contributing factor. The incident is still under investigation by the Maine State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.

This news story will be updated when information is made available and released. Updates will be posted to social media and broadcasted. You can listen to live news broadcasts on the radio, on streaming and on the app. Download the app for free at any time on the home page.

