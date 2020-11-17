Single Vehicle Crash on US Highway 1, Frenchville, Maine

Maine State Police said a school bus with no students on it crashed on US Highway 1 in Frenchville around 7:34 am Tuesday.

The driver, 49-year-old Donald Pelletier from Frenchville, was driving when the bus began to slide on the slippery roads.

Pelletier lost control of the bus and it went into the ditch rolling onto its side. Neither Pelletier, nor the passenger, Mandi Morin, were injured in the crash.

Maine State Police

Pelletier and Morin are both employees of the Aroostook County Action Program, who also owns the bus.

The vehicle was towed from the scene due to the damage.

Tr. Nathan Desrosier responded to the incident.