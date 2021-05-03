Single-Vehicle Crash on Route 2, Greenbush, Maine

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said a male passenger was pinned under a vehicle after being ejected in a single vehicle crash Monday morning in Greenbush on Route 2 near the Milford Town Line.

The accident happened around 8:07 am as the vehicle went off the road, hit and broke a utility pole before coming to rest in a bog with 2 feet of water, said officials.

Four people were in the vehicle - a 24-year-old male from Millinocket and 29-year-old male from Old Town, a 36-year-old woman from Greenbush and a 27-year-old Milford woman.

The Sheriff’s Office said the cause of the accident is under investigation. No information was released on injuries.

Route 2 was shut down for several hours as the utility pole was repaired and police conducted a reconstruction and mapping of the incident.

Several agencies responded to the accident including the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, the Greenbush Fire Department, Milford Fire Department, Old Town Ambulance & Fire, Orono Ambulance, LifeFlight of Maine, Maine DOT and Versant Power.