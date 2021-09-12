A 65-year-old man remains hospitalized after his motorcycle struck a moose Friday night in Cyr Plantation, just south of Van Buren.

Maine State Police and emergency personnel responded to crash on Route 1 around 8:30 p.m. Police say Robert Boulanger of Nashua, New Hampshire was operating his 2016 Indian motorcycle northbound on the Caribou Road when a moose ran out into the roadway, striking Boulanger as he passed. The collision threw Boulanger from his motorcycle. Police say he was wearing a helmet and riding gear at the time.

Boulanger was reported to have suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported by Van Buren Ambulance Service to Cary Medical Center in Caribou. He was later transferred to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for further treatment.

Boulanger remains in stable condition and is recovering from his injuries, according to a media release Sunday from Sgt. Jeffrey Clark.

Maine State Trooper Nathan Desrosier was the investigating officer.

The moose was not injured in the crash, police said.