Motorcade Transport from Ellsworth to Bangor Friday Morning for Ellsworth Deputy Fire Chief Bobby Dorr

Friday morning, area fire departments and police and sheriff departments will provide an escort from Ellsworth to Bangor as the body of recently deceased Ellsworth Deputy Fire Chief Bobby Dorr will be transported from Jordan-Fernald Funeral Home in Ellsworth to Mount Hope

According to a release by the Ellsworth Fire Department, all area fire departments and the public are welcome to view the motorcade as it passes by. Any fire department member in full Class-A uniform (w/white gloves) from Hancock County are welcome to line up on either side of Franklin Street. This requirement will be strictly adhered to. All other fire department members will be asked to stage along the planned route along the Bangor Road north of the traffic light at the intersection of Oak and State Street (by Friend & Friend). No staging of vehicles, spectators, or apparatus will be allowed on I-395 or I-95. Overpasses are permissible however and are first come first served.

The planned route and times are follows:

Friday, May 7th @ 8:45 am: Motorcade leaving Jordan-Fernald Funeral Home on 113 Franklin St. Ellsworth

Franklin St. across Main St. to pass in front of the Ellsworth Fire Station and right onto Church Street.

Church St left onto Oak St. towards State St.

State St. north on Route 1A to Brewer to I-395

The motorcade will travel on I-395 to exit 1B (off ramp to I-95 North)

I-95 N to Exit 187 (the Hogan Rd. exit)

Hogan Rd south past Bangor Fire Station 5 to State St.

10:00 am: motorcade arrives at Mount Hope.