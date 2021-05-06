Woman Attacked By a Man While Walking in Portland Wednesday Night

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

At 9:40 pm a woman was walking on Gray Street in the West End of Portland when she was attacked according to a news release from the Portland Maine Police Department.

The woman was talking on her phone at the time when she felt someone tap her on her shoulder and was then punched in the face. She fell to the ground where the beating continued.

Suspect

The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time. He is described as being a slim white male, between 5'5" and 5'6" and was wearing dark clothing at the time and possibly wearing a ski mask and a hood.

Any Info?

If you have any information regarding this attack you can leave anonymous tips at 207-874-8584 or text PPDME and your message to 847411 (TIP411)

Stay Safe

Unfortunately, these random attacks do happen. When possible walk with a buddy. When it's not and you can't avoid going out, tell someone where you're going, and how long it will take. There are also super helpful apps like Noonlight that can alert emergency response if need be. Also, remember there's strength in numbers. Stick to well-lit areas and keep clear of distractions and have your head on a swivel. Empower yourself with self-defense knowledge or training.

Get our free mobile app

Here's the Full List of Missing Persons Cases in Maine

Read on for the Top 10 Safest Cities and Towns in Maine