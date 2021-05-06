Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Thursday's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control includes two more COVID-related deaths in the state and 318 new coronavirus cases. Aroostook County has six new cases.

Maine's vaccination effort continues in earnest, with more walk in clinics opening up. So far, nearly 50% of the state's population age 16 and older has received their final dose of the vaccine.

Total Cases: 63,175

Deaths: 793

Hospitalizations: 1,887

In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,699. There have been 45 deaths in the County since the start of the pandemic. A total of 69 people have been hospitalized with the virus.

