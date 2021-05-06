This Is Your Opportunity To Watch A NASA Rocket Launch In Maine

When was the last time you were able to look into the Maine skies and see a rocket cruise overhead? Probably never, right? Well, that's about to change.

Normally, when NASA launches rockets, they do so from their Cape Canaveral launch facility in Florida - way too far south for us to be able to see the launch. Not this time, though!

According to CBS Boston, Friday's (May 7th) KiNet-X Mission launch will take place at the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia - quite a bit further north. Assuming we have clear skies, this will allow most of New England to get a look at the rocket as it blasts toward space.

So, what is the KiNet-X Mission?

The mission's goal is to study how energy and momentum are transported between regions of space that are connected magnetically. Huh? Basically, the data collected by the mission will give scientists a better understanding of things like the Aurora Borealis. The meat and potatoes of the mission will be the release of a harmless barium vapor as the rocket soars at an altitude of about 200 miles above a point just north of Bermuda. The rocket's sensors will plot the location of the vapor and how it moves.

When and how do I see the launch?

The launch is scheduled to take place at 7:58 PM on Friday, May 7th, 2021. The rocket should be visible between 60 and 90 seconds after takeoff. As we are well north of Virginia, you are going to want to look south.

Of course, the launch could be delayed by rain or other factors. Get the latest on the NASA website

If you have a chance to see the launch, please share your pictures and videos with us.