You Will Love This Exquisite Sign Because It Is So Maine

Google Maps

We found this photo on Reddit today and thought you might get a giggle from it. It reportedly is a sign from Kenduskeag, a town in Penobscot County, Maine. Like a good Maine sign, it works on several different levels. First, there is the combo of a liquor store that sells live bait. Soooo Maine. Then there is the combo of "hiring" and "live bait" which is great. And, as a clever Maine sign often does, gives some social commentary on how hard it is to find workers right now. I wonder how much they start live bait at for pay? Does live bait qualify for Maine's minimum wage?

Of course, the grand poobah of world-class signage in Maine is the iconic Hussey's General Store in Windsor.  Guns. Wedding Gowns. Cold Beer.  That, my fellow Mainers, is brilliant. As they say at Hussey's, The store is home to over 30,000 square feet of groceries, sporting goods, clothing, formal gowns, hardware, and appliances. It truly defines the slogan 'If We Ain't Got It, You Don't Need It.'

 

Instagram-via-carriechag

We did see this funny sign last week at Fresh Off The Farm in Rockport. Guess what?  This sign actually worked! People came in and inquired about openings. So Maine!

 

Fresh Off the Farm

 

And of course, there's this homemade sign we saw last year warning motorists about one of Maine's bumpy roads.

Facebook-Brett Williams

 

 

 

 

.

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

 

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.
Filed Under: funny, signs
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top