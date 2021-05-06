You Will Love This Exquisite Sign Because It Is So Maine

We found this photo on Reddit today and thought you might get a giggle from it. It reportedly is a sign from Kenduskeag, a town in Penobscot County, Maine. Like a good Maine sign, it works on several different levels. First, there is the combo of a liquor store that sells live bait. Soooo Maine. Then there is the combo of "hiring" and "live bait" which is great. And, as a clever Maine sign often does, gives some social commentary on how hard it is to find workers right now. I wonder how much they start live bait at for pay? Does live bait qualify for Maine's minimum wage?

Of course, the grand poobah of world-class signage in Maine is the iconic Hussey's General Store in Windsor. Guns. Wedding Gowns. Cold Beer. That, my fellow Mainers, is brilliant. As they say at Hussey's, The store is home to over 30,000 square feet of groceries, sporting goods, clothing, formal gowns, hardware, and appliances. It truly defines the slogan 'If We Ain't Got It, You Don't Need It.'

Instagram-via-carriechag

We did see this funny sign last week at Fresh Off The Farm in Rockport. Guess what? This sign actually worked! People came in and inquired about openings. So Maine!

Fresh Off the Farm

And of course, there's this homemade sign we saw last year warning motorists about one of Maine's bumpy roads.

Facebook-Brett Williams



