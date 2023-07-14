From Jolly John to the Marden’s Lady: ‘What’s The Best Maine TV Commercial?’
This is a blast from the past. Watching these ads will bring back some memories.
In a post on Reddit, someone posed an excellent question, when asked what the best "Maine" commercial was.
Not only were there some spot-on answers, but it also gave me the idea to find all the iconic ads that were mentioned. These will give you all the old-school feels.
Happy viewing!
tjmme55
Big Al's on "rrrrOUte" 1, Wiscassett
kintokae
According to Google he decided to close because the pandemic slowed his business and he wasn’t able to keep full staffing around. That was September 2021.
ecco-domenica
Big Al earned an exclusive, lifetime, hall-of-Maine-fame pass on mispronouncing it.
briank3387
Remember Jolly John?
slowloris01
I'm not jolly unless you're happy!
dedaluscrashing
I was Jolly John for Halloween.
One summer they handed out masks at his dealerships and I got my hands on one.
One of my best costumes evah……
Starman_2112
Webb’s RV “they’ve got the sharpest pencil in town”
exhaustedforever
Hammond Lumbah—that commercial gets me EVERY DAMN TIME. I can’t have a ham and cheese sandwich without saying it.
Hammond Lumbah Comp'ny! I'll never forget that whistle.
QuirkyLetter3215
Bangor Savings Bank Christmas kittens. Hands down.
78FANGIRL
Nostalgia right here! Meow!
mainebringstheheat
Dysart's! Buttery flakey crust!
FITM-K
No line is safe to touch, evah.
rdstrmfblynch79
don't you just, loveee a bargain
rizub_n_tizug
Shoulda bought it when I saw it!
OhDeBabies
The Marden's Lady kicking off every commercial by screaming "what are you still doing in there?!"
jean-luc_gohard
China Dine-uh: a stones throw away from 202!
MainegGal
Funtown, Splash Town USA!
United_Mixture_6700
Before that one it was Funtown Funtown FunTOWN! U. S. AAAaaaaa.
Chris04401
Bangor Car care. “Come join the party!”
Brief-Intention387
OMG, great now that it's not continually irritating daily, lol
Subject_Meat5314
Halloween at Laverdier’s. It’s not just for kids anymore!
linuxknight
Came here for this. Laverdieres Halloween commercials were the best.
There are a bunch on youtube
Brief-Intention387
I can't believe I forgot this one. A cousin and I still randomly start singing this to each other, lol. 990 2200!
Mother-Cheek516
Thanks, just sent this to my boyfriend. He sings this fairly often 😂
5 Local TV Commercials That Mainers Can Never Forget
Gallery Credit: Jeff Parsons