It’s National Pancake Day! Does Bangor Need An IHOP?

Since it is National Pancake Day, it seems like the perfect time to ask this question again!

The National Pancake Day is celebrated throughout the United States each year on September 26. As we are sure you are aware, pancakes are round, flat cakes prepared from a thick batter made of flour, milk, and eggs. They are cooked on a frying pan or griddle.

For many years, there was an CHOP (Colonial House of Pancakes) restaurant in Bangor, that was immensely popular, but ultimately it closed. If you are looking for a point of reference, it was located at 697 Hogan Road, where Miguel’s now resides.

Back in the summer of 2018, the city planning board voted unanimously to allow the development of an IHOP, which would have been located at The Rodeway Inn on Odlin Road, but that never came to be.

Here we are in the homestretch of 2023, and we are still without an IHOP, so the question remains, do we need one here in the Bangor area? I vote 100% yes!

As of now, there are 4 IHOP locations in Maine:

649 Turner Street-Auburn

110 Community Drive-Augusta

195 Maine Mall Road-Portland

515 Main Street-Saco

There are 6 in New Hampshire, in Bedford, Nashua, Newington, Rochester, Salem, and Seabrook

While there are plenty of great spots in the Bangor area to grab breakfast, IHOP is a chain that we could really use here in the Queen City.

With that being said, today IS National Pancake Day, so head to the iconic Dysart's and enjoy their world famous bluebery pancakes!