UPDATE: University officials said the fire Wednesday night at Fogler Library was arson and under investigation. A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the fire.

ORIGINAL STORY: Officials are investigating a small fire last night at the library on the University of Maine campus.

WABI reports the blaze broke out just before 9 p.m. between the first and second floors of Fogler Library. The building was evacuated. No one was hurt.

The Orono Fire Department says dozens of books were damaged. The library at the University of Maine will be closed until further notice.

The state Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to investigate.