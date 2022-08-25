Missing 41-Year-Old Moncton, N.B. Man

The Codiac Regional RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 41-year-old Moncton man who hasn’t been seen or heard from in six weeks.

Police say Shaun Joseph Bastarache was last seen on July 14 at around 4:30 p.m. on MacBeath Avenue in Moncton. He was reported missing to police on August 19. Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate him, but have so far been unsuccessful. Police and his family are concerned for his well-being.



Bastarache is described as being about five feet seven inches tall (175 centimetres) and weighing around 150 pounds (68 kilograms). He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shaun Bastarache is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at (506) 857-2400.

