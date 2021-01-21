Man Recovering after Falling Through Lake Ice, Oxford, Maine

An Oxford man is recovering after falling through the ice in the middle of a lake.

The Maine Warden Service reports 56-year-old Mark Simpson apparently had been skating on Thompson Lake when he went through thin ice late yesterday afternoon.

A neighbor heard cries for help and called 9-1-1.Oxford Fire & Rescue was first on the scene and found Simpson alone in the frigid water. Other teams responded to help get the man safely to shore.

Simpson was suffering from hypothermia and lethargic after being in the water for at least a half an hour.

He was transported by ambulance to the hospital in Norway, Maine. No word on his condition Thursday.

