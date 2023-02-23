Nina Myatt from Paris, Maine was charged with aggravated drug trafficking for fentanyl and other charges while Isaac Witham from Lewiston was charged with possession after a traffic stop in Oxford on Wednesday night.

Two People Face Drug Charges

The Oxford Police Department said they “spotted a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot off Main Street.” Whitman was one of three passengers and he appeared to be on drugs, according to WGME News.

Police removed Myatt and the third passenger, Ty Brown from Oxford. They were questioned about the drug use.

Fake Inspection Stickers

Police found a fake inspection sticker on Myatt, and another fake inspection sticker on the vehicle.

Large Amount of Drugs Seized

The car was searched and illegal drugs were found. Officers seized 40 grams of fentanyl, over 21 grams of meth, and a variety of prescription pills.

Suspects Facing Multiple Charges

Myatt was arrested and faces several charges including aggravated trafficking of fentanyl, trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule Z drug, and possession of a fictitious inspection sticker. She is being held on $5,000 cash bail at the Oxford County Jail.

Police charged Witham with possession of methamphetamine.

