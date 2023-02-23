A 58-year-old man from Portland who was the former owner of Granny’s Burritos was stabbed to death in a Cumberland Avenue apartment building on February 17.

Former Owner of Granny’s Burritos Stabbed to Death

Court documents were recently released with additional information.

Christopher Godin was stabbed at least 10 times with a kitchen knife by 27-year-old Jonathan Alas in the hallway of the building at 263 Cumberland Avenue in Portland.

Neighbors Heard the Fight and Cries for Help

Police received several 911 calls from neighbors who heard the fighting and cries for help.

One of the witnesses said they yelled at Alas who stopped for a second and then continued to stab Godin, according to WGME News.

Godin’s body was found in a pool of blood in the building’s hallway by law enforcement.

Man Accused of Murder Had Puncture Wound to Abdomen

Alas was found in a different part of the building with a stab to the abdomen. A large kitchen was located about two feet from him. He had serious injuries and was taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment.

On Monday, Alas was charged with murder.

Granny's Burritos Operated in Many Locations

Godin ran Granny's Burritos for several decades from the 1995 to 2017. The business started in Portland and expanded to several locations.

