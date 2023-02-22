A 17-year-old male was killed and two other teenagers injured in a car crash on Wednesday morning in Saco.

The Saco Police Department said Daniel Abbott was a passenger in the vehicle and died at the scene.

Vehicle Left the Roadway and Hit a Tree

The accident happened on Mast Hill Road around 12:30 am when a black Ford Fusion left the road and collided with a big tree. Police said they received a 911 call saying there was “a loud bang and someone screaming for help.”

Teen Female Found Walking in the Road

One of the passengers was a teenage female who was found walking in the road. She had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to WGME News..

Two Teens Had to be Extricated from the Vehicle

The two other teens had to be extricated from the vehicle. The 18-year-old male driver had life threatening injuries and was taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment. Abbot was the front passenger in the vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

Police said, “speed is considered a factor in the crash”

The crash is under investigation. Officials said it appears the Ford Fusion passed another vehicle before it left the roadway and struck a tree.

Mobile Home Park Looking for New Owner in Presque Isle, Maine