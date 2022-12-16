Holiday TV Shows – Friday December 16

Just 9 days until Christmas and 8 days until Christmas Eve! Here are tonight's, Friday December 16th, special Christmas TV shows!

CBS

9 p.m. - The Greatest @Home Videos: Holiday Special

CBC

8 p.m. - It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

Lifetime

6 pm. - A Country Christmas Harmony - A country music duo unwittingly unites for the holidays

8 p.m. - A Christmas to Treasure - Sparks fly between childhood friends Austin and Everett

10 p.m. - Merry Textmas - Sparks fly between an APP developer and a graphic designer

Nickleodeon

7 p.m. - Snow Day - Kids chase their dreams when school closes for a snow day.

Freeform

6 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8 p.m. - The Santa Clauses - Chapter One: Good to Ho

8:45 p.m. - The Santa Clauses - Chapter Two: The Secessus Clause

9:30 p.m. - Disney Prep and Landing

10 p.m. - Jingle All the Way 2

AMC

6:45 p.m, - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

9 p.m. - Four Christmases

Great American Family

6 p.m. - A Christmas...Present - Maggie Larson is determined to lift her family's spirits

8 p.m. - Destined at Christmas - Kim and Theo are determined to meet again

10 p.m. - Jingle Bell Princess - A princess is drawn into the life of a widowed father.

Hallmark

6 p.m. - My Grown-Up Christmas List - A journalist and a military man develop a growing bond

8 p.m. - Holiday Heritage - A woman encourages her family to heal their past wounds

10 p.m. - A Kismet Christmas - An author reconnects with her family and teenage crush.

FXM

6:30 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

8:25 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

6 p.m. - A Goodwink Christmas: Meant for Love - A chance meeting at a wedding brings together two singles.

8 p.m. - Our Italian Christmas Memories - Siblings try to re-create their grandmother's pasta sauce

10 p.m. - The Holiday Stocking - A new angel gets the chance to help his sisters reconcile.

