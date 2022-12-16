Holiday TV Shows – Friday December 16
Just 9 days until Christmas and 8 days until Christmas Eve! Here are tonight's, Friday December 16th, special Christmas TV shows!
CBS
- 9 p.m. - The Greatest @Home Videos: Holiday Special
CBC
- 8 p.m. - It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
Lifetime
- 6 pm. - A Country Christmas Harmony - A country music duo unwittingly unites for the holidays
- 8 p.m. - A Christmas to Treasure - Sparks fly between childhood friends Austin and Everett
- 10 p.m. - Merry Textmas - Sparks fly between an APP developer and a graphic designer
Nickleodeon
- 7 p.m. - Snow Day - Kids chase their dreams when school closes for a snow day.
Freeform
- 6 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 8 p.m. - The Santa Clauses - Chapter One: Good to Ho
- 8:45 p.m. - The Santa Clauses - Chapter Two: The Secessus Clause
- 9:30 p.m. - Disney Prep and Landing
- 10 p.m. - Jingle All the Way 2
AMC
- 6:45 p.m, - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
- 9 p.m. - Four Christmases
Great American Family
- 6 p.m. - A Christmas...Present - Maggie Larson is determined to lift her family's spirits
- 8 p.m. - Destined at Christmas - Kim and Theo are determined to meet again
- 10 p.m. - Jingle Bell Princess - A princess is drawn into the life of a widowed father.
Hallmark
- 6 p.m. - My Grown-Up Christmas List - A journalist and a military man develop a growing bond
- 8 p.m. - Holiday Heritage - A woman encourages her family to heal their past wounds
- 10 p.m. - A Kismet Christmas - An author reconnects with her family and teenage crush.
FXM
- 6:30 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
- 8:25 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
- 6 p.m. - A Goodwink Christmas: Meant for Love - A chance meeting at a wedding brings together two singles.
- 8 p.m. - Our Italian Christmas Memories - Siblings try to re-create their grandmother's pasta sauce
- 10 p.m. - The Holiday Stocking - A new angel gets the chance to help his sisters reconcile.
