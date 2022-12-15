One Man Injured in Crash on Industrial Street in Presque Isle

A single-vehicle crash in Presque Isle early Thursday morning sent one man to the hospital and knocked out power for some homes and businesses around the area of Industrial Street.

Presque Isle police tell us a small pickup truck went off the roadway near 20 Industrial Street around 5:45 a.m. and struck a utility pole. The male driver was taken by Presque Isle Fire Department to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Sgt. St. Peter.



A small section of the road was closed briefly and traffic was rerouted up Ward Street. Versant Power also responded to the scene to repair damage to the utility pole.

The vehicle is likely a total loss. Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

