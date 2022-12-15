One Man Injured in Crash on Industrial Street in Presque Isle

One Man Injured in Crash on Industrial Street in Presque Isle

Mark Shaw/Townsquare Media

A single-vehicle crash in Presque Isle early Thursday morning sent one man to the hospital and knocked out power for some homes and businesses around the area of Industrial Street.

Presque Isle police tell us a small pickup truck went off the roadway near 20 Industrial Street around 5:45 a.m. and struck a utility pole. The male driver was taken by Presque Isle Fire Department to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Sgt. St. Peter.

A small section of the road was closed briefly and traffic was rerouted up Ward Street. Versant Power also responded to the scene to repair damage to the utility pole.

The vehicle is likely a total loss. Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

READ MORE: Collision on Washburn Road in Presque Isle Injures Two People

Light Up Aroostook County and Western New Brunswick in 2022

Don't Miss These 16 Holiday Movies with a Maine Connection

Whether it was the wintry landscape used as a backdrop or an actor with ties to the state, all these movies are somehow connected to Maine.
Filed Under: crash, Industrial Street, presque isle
Categories: Local News, Local News Today, Maine News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From