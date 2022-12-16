New year, same old Netflix: They’ve got dozens of original series and movies coming to the service starting in January 2023. The highlights include That ’90s Show, the new continuation of That ’70s Show featuring most of the original cast in regular or guest-starring roles, as well as You People, the new comedy from Kenya Barris starring Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill.

There’s also a new season of the Kung Fu Panda animated series, a documentary on Bernie Madoff, and the historical thriller The Pale Blue Eye, which stars Christian Bale as a detective who teams with author Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling) to solve a series of murders. Plus, if you’re in the mood for something a little older, two different Tom Cruise classics — Top Gun and Minority Report — are among the library titles being added at the start of the new year.

And then there’s, y’know, like a hundred other things too. Here is the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in January:

Netflix Netflix loading...

Avail. 1/1/23

Kaleidoscope -- NETFLIX SERIES

A master thief and his crew attempt an epic and elaborate heist worth $7 billion dollars — but betrayal, greed and other threats undermine their plans.

Lady Voyeur -- NETFLIX SERIES

Hacker Miranda loves to spy on her sex worker neighbor, Cléo. But after their paths cross and a murder is committed, Miranda’s destiny forever changes.

The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME

Everyone's favorite ex-yakuza is back! He's clipping coupons, planning penny-saving meals — and taking his job as a househusband very, very seriously.

The Aviator

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Blue Streak

Brokeback Mountain

The 'Burbs

Closer

The Conjuring

Daddy Day Care

Fletch

Forrest Gump

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grease

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jerry Maguire

King Kong

Leap Year

Life

Fox Fox loading...

Minority Report

National Security

New Amsterdam: Season 1

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Old Enough!: Season 2

Parenthood

Reservoir Dogs

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Road to Perdition

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Survivor: Season 18

The Taking of Pelham 123

This Is 40

Paramount Paramount loading...

Top Gun

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Twins

Avail. 1/4/23

How I Became a Gangster -- NETFLIX FILM

An ambitious gangster works his way up the ranks of Warsaw's criminal underworld, and ultimately takes his shot at the big time.

The Kings of the World -- NETFLIX FILM

Five homeless friends from Medellín set out on a perilous journey through rural Colombia to recover a piece of land that was bequeathed to one of them.

The Lying Life of Adults -- NETFLIX SERIES

In 1990s Naples, a sheltered teen befriends the estranged aunt her parents detest to better understand herself and the city she comes from.

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

With an innovative visual approach, Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street is a four part edge-of your seat financial thriller which reveals the truth behind Bernie Madoff’s infamous multibillion-dollar global Ponzi scheme and the ways in which a willfully blind financial system allowed it to flourish for decades.

Avail. 1/5/23

Copenhagen Cowboy -- NETFLIX SERIES

​​After a lifetime of being sold as a human good luck charm, a woman with mysterious supernatural abilities seeks revenge against those who wronged her.

Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

New relationships and challenges await Georgia and Ginny as they navigate life in Wellsbury — until secrets from the past threaten everything.

Woman of the Dead -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a suspicious car crash tears a woman's life apart, her quest for revenge ensnares her in a conspiracy reaching the highest levels of her small town.

Avail. 1/6/23

Love Island USA: Season 2

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In 1990s Mumbai, a crime boss and his network wield unchecked power over the city — until the rise of "encounter cops," who brazenly kill their targets.

The Pale Blue Eye Netflix loading...

The Pale Blue Eye -- NETFLIX FILM

West Point, 1830. A world-weary detective is hired to discreetly investigate the gruesome murder of a cadet. Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, he enlists one of their own to help unravel the case — a young man the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe.

Pressure Cooker -- NETFLIX SERIES

Living under one roof, eleven chefs use culinary skills and strategic plays in a tense cooking contest where they vote on who among them will win $100,000.

The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Six couples on the cusp of lifelong love are hit with an ultimatum: Get engaged or break up. Before they decide, they’ll swap partners for three weeks.

The Walking Dead: Season 11

Avail. 1/9/23

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2

Avail. 1/10/23

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger -- NETFLIX COMEDY

No topic is safe in this unfiltered stand-up set from Andrew Santino as he skewers everything from global warming to sex injuries to politics.

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This shocking documentary chronicles a happy-go-lucky nomad's ascent to viral stardom and the steep downward spiral that resulted in his imprisonment.

Avail. 1/11/23

Noise -- NETFLIX FILM

A search for her missing daughter leads a mother to a support network, where she bonds with other women whose lives have been destroyed by violence.

Sexify: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

With the future of their startup in flux, the three young entrepreneurs must balance tumultuous personal lives, a bitter rival and a demanding investor.

Netflix Netflix loading...

Avail. 1/12/23

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

To find the legendary Tianshang weapons, big-hearted Po and the Dragon Knights journey across the world. But will they beat evil to the punch?

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House -- NETFLIX SERIES

Two inseparable friends move to Kyoto to chase their dreams of becoming maiko, but decide to pursue different passions while living under the same roof.

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Enemies — old and new — await Freydis, Leif and Harald as they scatter to the far corners of the globe in pursuit of power and new worlds to conquer.

Avail. 1/13/23

Break Point -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From the team behind F1: Drive to Survive, BREAK POINT follows a diverse group of tennis players on and off the court as they compete in gruelling slams with hopes of winning a final and even bigger dreams of becoming world number one.

Dog Gone -- NETFLIX FILM

After a young man and his beloved dog are separated on the Appalachian Trail, he and his father must begin a desperate search to find him before it’s too late. Based on an incredible true story of humanity and everyday heroism.

Sky Rojo: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Coral, Gina and Wendy have made a new life — and found love — in Almería. But with Romeo bent on revenge, their peace and quiet won't last long.

Suzan & Freek -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

After going viral from posting covers on social media, a passionate music duo and couple navigate remarkable success and accompanying fame.

Trial by Fire -- NETFLIX SERIES

After the deadly Uphaar cinema fire, two grief-stricken parents navigate the loss of their kids and a dogged fight for justice. Based on true events.

Avail. 1/17/23

The Devil to Pay

Avail. 1/19/23

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre -- NETFLIX ANIME

From the mind of horror manga maestro Junji Ito comes a spine-tingling selection of some of his most bizarre, disturbing and terrifying tales.

Khallat+ -- NETFLIX FILM

An anthology of social deception and trickery in four unlikely places.

The Pez Outlaw

Netflix Netflix loading...

That ’90s Show -- NETFLIX SERIES

Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never die, they just change clothes.

Women at War -- NETFLIX SERIES

France, 1914. As the German troops advance and men leave for the frontlines, four women must grapple with the devastating consequences of war at home.

Avail. 1/20/23

Bake Squad: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

After baking up a storm in season one, all four original members of the Squad are back and hungry for more! The expert bakers elevate desserts with next-level ideas and epic execution, to create showstopping centerpieces for someone’s extra special big day. Each brilliant member of the Bake Squad was personally selected by Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi, who built an empire on delicious cookie dough.

Bling Empire: New York -- NETFLIX SERIES

A new cast of stylish Asian American socialites flaunts their fortunes — and fashions — while bringing the drama and living it up in New York City.

Fauda: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The action-packed series returns for a new season.

Mission Majnu -- NETFLIX FILM

Set in the 1970s, an undercover Indian spy takes on a deadly mission to expose a covert nuclear weapons program in the heart of Pakistan.

The Real World: Season 28

Represent -- NETFLIX SERIES

A youth center leader from the suburbs of Paris becomes a finalist in the presidential election. But is France truly ready for its first Black president?

Şahmaran -- NETFLIX SERIES

When Şahsu goes to Adana for a lecture, it’s the perfect chance to face her estranged grandfather. But soon, she stumbles into an ancient myth — and an epic love.

Shanty Town -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/23/23

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Narvik -- NETFLIX FILM

While a young Norwegian soldier fights in the trenches, his wife back home must contend with an occupying German force that has invaded their town.

Avail. 1/24/23

Little Angel: Volume 2

Avail. 1/25/23

Against the Ropes -- NETFLIX SERIES

After being released from prison for a crime she didn't commit, Ángela decides to win back the love and respect of young daughter Rocío, who's a fan of lucha libre wrestling, by entering the ring herself as a mysterious new persona.

Begin Again

Avail. 1/26/23

Daniel Spellbound: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Daniel teams up with a legendary tracker to help him reverse a demonic curse and restart an age of magic that has mysterious ties to Daniel's family.

Netflix Netflix loading...

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10 -- NETFLIX ANIME

Humanity may be down, but their fight for survival is far from over. For the pivotal next round, a truly evil human emerges to face the next mighty god.

Avail. 1/27/23

Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The drama returns for a new season.

Lockwood & Co. -- NETFLIX SERIES

A trio of teen ghost-hunters — two gifted boys and a girl with rare psychic abilities — run a tiny agency investigating deadly spirits haunting London.

The Snow Girl -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a little girl goes missing during a parade in Málaga, a young newspaper journalist becomes fiercely determined to help Amaya's parents find her.

You People Netflix loading...

You People -- NETFLIX FILM

A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.

Avail. 1/30/23

Princess Power -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Adventure-loving princesses from four different Fruitdoms jump into action to help their fellow fruitizens and make their worlds a better place.

Avail. 1/31/23

Cunk On Earth -- NETFLIX SERIES

Philomena Cunk is here to show how far humanity has come — or not — in this witty mockumentary tracing the history of civilization.

Pamela, a love story -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In her own words, through personal video and diaries, Pamela Anderson shares the story of her rise to fame, rocky romances and infamous sex tape scandal.

The Worst Netflix Movies Of 2022 Netflix releases so many movies every year, they can’t all be classics.