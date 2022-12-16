Everything New on Netflix in January 2023
New year, same old Netflix: They’ve got dozens of original series and movies coming to the service starting in January 2023. The highlights include That ’90s Show, the new continuation of That ’70s Show featuring most of the original cast in regular or guest-starring roles, as well as You People, the new comedy from Kenya Barris starring Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill.
There’s also a new season of the Kung Fu Panda animated series, a documentary on Bernie Madoff, and the historical thriller The Pale Blue Eye, which stars Christian Bale as a detective who teams with author Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling) to solve a series of murders. Plus, if you’re in the mood for something a little older, two different Tom Cruise classics — Top Gun and Minority Report — are among the library titles being added at the start of the new year.
And then there’s, y’know, like a hundred other things too. Here is the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in January:
Avail. 1/1/23
Kaleidoscope -- NETFLIX SERIES
A master thief and his crew attempt an epic and elaborate heist worth $7 billion dollars — but betrayal, greed and other threats undermine their plans.
Lady Voyeur -- NETFLIX SERIES
Hacker Miranda loves to spy on her sex worker neighbor, Cléo. But after their paths cross and a murder is committed, Miranda’s destiny forever changes.
The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME
Everyone's favorite ex-yakuza is back! He's clipping coupons, planning penny-saving meals — and taking his job as a househusband very, very seriously.
The Aviator
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Blue Streak
Brokeback Mountain
The 'Burbs
Closer
The Conjuring
Daddy Day Care
Fletch
Forrest Gump
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Grease
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Jerry Maguire
King Kong
Leap Year
Life
Minority Report
National Security
New Amsterdam: Season 1
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Old Enough!: Season 2
Parenthood
Reservoir Dogs
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Road to Perdition
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Survivor: Season 18
The Taking of Pelham 123
This Is 40
Top Gun
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Twins
Avail. 1/4/23
How I Became a Gangster -- NETFLIX FILM
An ambitious gangster works his way up the ranks of Warsaw's criminal underworld, and ultimately takes his shot at the big time.
The Kings of the World -- NETFLIX FILM
Five homeless friends from Medellín set out on a perilous journey through rural Colombia to recover a piece of land that was bequeathed to one of them.
The Lying Life of Adults -- NETFLIX SERIES
In 1990s Naples, a sheltered teen befriends the estranged aunt her parents detest to better understand herself and the city she comes from.
MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
With an innovative visual approach, Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street is a four part edge-of your seat financial thriller which reveals the truth behind Bernie Madoff’s infamous multibillion-dollar global Ponzi scheme and the ways in which a willfully blind financial system allowed it to flourish for decades.
Avail. 1/5/23
Copenhagen Cowboy -- NETFLIX SERIES
After a lifetime of being sold as a human good luck charm, a woman with mysterious supernatural abilities seeks revenge against those who wronged her.
Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
New relationships and challenges await Georgia and Ginny as they navigate life in Wellsbury — until secrets from the past threaten everything.
Woman of the Dead -- NETFLIX SERIES
When a suspicious car crash tears a woman's life apart, her quest for revenge ensnares her in a conspiracy reaching the highest levels of her small town.
Avail. 1/6/23
Love Island USA: Season 2
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
In 1990s Mumbai, a crime boss and his network wield unchecked power over the city — until the rise of "encounter cops," who brazenly kill their targets.
The Pale Blue Eye -- NETFLIX FILM
West Point, 1830. A world-weary detective is hired to discreetly investigate the gruesome murder of a cadet. Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, he enlists one of their own to help unravel the case — a young man the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe.
Pressure Cooker -- NETFLIX SERIES
Living under one roof, eleven chefs use culinary skills and strategic plays in a tense cooking contest where they vote on who among them will win $100,000.
The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Six couples on the cusp of lifelong love are hit with an ultimatum: Get engaged or break up. Before they decide, they’ll swap partners for three weeks.
The Walking Dead: Season 11
Avail. 1/9/23
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2
Avail. 1/10/23
Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger -- NETFLIX COMEDY
No topic is safe in this unfiltered stand-up set from Andrew Santino as he skewers everything from global warming to sex injuries to politics.
The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
This shocking documentary chronicles a happy-go-lucky nomad's ascent to viral stardom and the steep downward spiral that resulted in his imprisonment.
Avail. 1/11/23
Noise -- NETFLIX FILM
A search for her missing daughter leads a mother to a support network, where she bonds with other women whose lives have been destroyed by violence.
Sexify: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
With the future of their startup in flux, the three young entrepreneurs must balance tumultuous personal lives, a bitter rival and a demanding investor.
Avail. 1/12/23
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
To find the legendary Tianshang weapons, big-hearted Po and the Dragon Knights journey across the world. But will they beat evil to the punch?
The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House -- NETFLIX SERIES
Two inseparable friends move to Kyoto to chase their dreams of becoming maiko, but decide to pursue different passions while living under the same roof.
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Enemies — old and new — await Freydis, Leif and Harald as they scatter to the far corners of the globe in pursuit of power and new worlds to conquer.
Avail. 1/13/23
Break Point -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
From the team behind F1: Drive to Survive, BREAK POINT follows a diverse group of tennis players on and off the court as they compete in gruelling slams with hopes of winning a final and even bigger dreams of becoming world number one.
Dog Gone -- NETFLIX FILM
After a young man and his beloved dog are separated on the Appalachian Trail, he and his father must begin a desperate search to find him before it’s too late. Based on an incredible true story of humanity and everyday heroism.
Sky Rojo: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Coral, Gina and Wendy have made a new life — and found love — in Almería. But with Romeo bent on revenge, their peace and quiet won't last long.
Suzan & Freek -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
After going viral from posting covers on social media, a passionate music duo and couple navigate remarkable success and accompanying fame.
Trial by Fire -- NETFLIX SERIES
After the deadly Uphaar cinema fire, two grief-stricken parents navigate the loss of their kids and a dogged fight for justice. Based on true events.
Avail. 1/17/23
The Devil to Pay
Avail. 1/19/23
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre -- NETFLIX ANIME
From the mind of horror manga maestro Junji Ito comes a spine-tingling selection of some of his most bizarre, disturbing and terrifying tales.
Khallat+ -- NETFLIX FILM
An anthology of social deception and trickery in four unlikely places.
The Pez Outlaw
That ’90s Show -- NETFLIX SERIES
Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never die, they just change clothes.
Women at War -- NETFLIX SERIES
France, 1914. As the German troops advance and men leave for the frontlines, four women must grapple with the devastating consequences of war at home.
Avail. 1/20/23
Bake Squad: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
After baking up a storm in season one, all four original members of the Squad are back and hungry for more! The expert bakers elevate desserts with next-level ideas and epic execution, to create showstopping centerpieces for someone’s extra special big day. Each brilliant member of the Bake Squad was personally selected by Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi, who built an empire on delicious cookie dough.
Bling Empire: New York -- NETFLIX SERIES
A new cast of stylish Asian American socialites flaunts their fortunes — and fashions — while bringing the drama and living it up in New York City.
Fauda: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The action-packed series returns for a new season.
Mission Majnu -- NETFLIX FILM
Set in the 1970s, an undercover Indian spy takes on a deadly mission to expose a covert nuclear weapons program in the heart of Pakistan.
The Real World: Season 28
Represent -- NETFLIX SERIES
A youth center leader from the suburbs of Paris becomes a finalist in the presidential election. But is France truly ready for its first Black president?
Şahmaran -- NETFLIX SERIES
When Şahsu goes to Adana for a lecture, it’s the perfect chance to face her estranged grandfather. But soon, she stumbles into an ancient myth — and an epic love.
Shanty Town -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 1/23/23
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Narvik -- NETFLIX FILM
While a young Norwegian soldier fights in the trenches, his wife back home must contend with an occupying German force that has invaded their town.
Avail. 1/24/23
Little Angel: Volume 2
Avail. 1/25/23
Against the Ropes -- NETFLIX SERIES
After being released from prison for a crime she didn't commit, Ángela decides to win back the love and respect of young daughter Rocío, who's a fan of lucha libre wrestling, by entering the ring herself as a mysterious new persona.
Begin Again
Avail. 1/26/23
Daniel Spellbound: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Daniel teams up with a legendary tracker to help him reverse a demonic curse and restart an age of magic that has mysterious ties to Daniel's family.
Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10 -- NETFLIX ANIME
Humanity may be down, but their fight for survival is far from over. For the pivotal next round, a truly evil human emerges to face the next mighty god.
Avail. 1/27/23
Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The drama returns for a new season.
Lockwood & Co. -- NETFLIX SERIES
A trio of teen ghost-hunters — two gifted boys and a girl with rare psychic abilities — run a tiny agency investigating deadly spirits haunting London.
The Snow Girl -- NETFLIX SERIES
When a little girl goes missing during a parade in Málaga, a young newspaper journalist becomes fiercely determined to help Amaya's parents find her.
You People -- NETFLIX FILM
A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.
Avail. 1/30/23
Princess Power -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Adventure-loving princesses from four different Fruitdoms jump into action to help their fellow fruitizens and make their worlds a better place.
Avail. 1/31/23
Cunk On Earth -- NETFLIX SERIES
Philomena Cunk is here to show how far humanity has come — or not — in this witty mockumentary tracing the history of civilization.
Pamela, a love story -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
In her own words, through personal video and diaries, Pamela Anderson shares the story of her rise to fame, rocky romances and infamous sex tape scandal.