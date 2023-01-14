The Hit Netflix Show ‘Locke & Key’ Was Created by Stephen King’s Son

Well, I guess it is true that you learn something new every day! I had no idea that the famous horror writer, Stephen King, had a son that is also a writer. I mean, I guess that it makes sense, especially since his son, Joseph Hillström King otherwise known as Joe Hill, writes about horror, dark fiction, and science fiction.

If you normally read graphic novels, then you may already know about Hill. However, you may not have known that he was the son of Stephen King. If you look at both of them side by side, then there is honestly no missing the family resemblance.

According to Totally the Bomb, the reason why the majority of us did not know Hill was King's son, was because he wanted to make it on his own. "He didn’t want to write in the shadow of his dad, and get book deals for the wrong reason."

Not only did Hill make it in writing, he even made his six-part graphic novel "Locke & Key" come to life by making it a hit show on Netflix. Hill created and was the executive producer for the show.

If you have not already watched "Locke & Key," then you are in for an adventure. Like King, Hill kept his story in New England, however, it was not based in Maine.

"Locke & Key" follows three young siblings (and some of their family members) that move from Missouri to Massachusetts after the passing of their father. They move into what is called the "Key House," only to discover magical keys around the house's property.

The show does a great job at locking you in...see what I did there?

Magic, demonic entities, and mystery are all spread throughout the show.

Luckily, if you have yet to watch "Locke & Key" all three seasons are out, which means you are able to sit down and binge-watch the show. The first season came out in 2020, the second in 2021, and the show wrapped up with its third and final season in 2022.

"Locke & Key" was not Hill's first adaption either. If you have seen the Netflix original "In The Tall Grass," then you have already watched an adaption to one of Hill's short stories. Hill also wrote "NOS4A2" which was adapted on AMC.

It is safe to say that Hill has succeeded in his career without relying on his father.

8 TV Shows That Take Place in Maine And Aren't From Stephen King