The Most Anticipated TV Shows Of 2023

It’s funny to think how television has become like film. Our television setups have essentially become an extension of the moviegoing experience — TV is no longer the unintelligible white noise in the backgrounds of our homes. Now, in the same way we count down the weeks to a major motion picture release, we get the same buzz of anticipation when talking about what’s new on TV. Each year, there’s a seemingly neverending string of must-watch television series — 2022 alone had some phenomenal shows. As the year comes to an end, we’re already gearing up for what 2023 has to offer — there’s a lot to be excited about.

The shows below fall into a few different categories. First, there are the ongoing series that were unsurprisingly renewed for another season, such as Showtime’s captivating survivalist mystery drama Yellowjackets and HBO’s lauded family saga Succession. There are also shows that are entries in a larger cinematic universe tied to a major franchise. We’re also seeing a few shows rise from the grave in 2023, such as the short-lived workplace comedy Party Down. Perhaps the rarest show to find these days is one that isn’t based on some existing IP, but rest assured, they still exist.

Before you cancel any of those streaming service subscriptions in the new year, make sure you’re not about to miss one of these series coming next year. Which one are you looking forward to watching the most?