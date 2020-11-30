‘The Mandalorian’: Who Saved Baby Yoda From the Jedi Temple

The following post contains SPOILERS and theories about The Mandalorian Season 2.

A big mystery has been solved: We know Baby Yoda’s real name (Grogu!) and a great deal of his origins — he was trained at the Jedi Temple under several masters and when the Jedi Order fell, someone helped him escape.

But who? That’s the subject of our latest video, all about the the new Mandalorian mystery: Who saved Baby Yoda? Could it be Mace Windu, having somehow survived his battle with Emperor Palpatine in Revenge of the Sith? What about Anakin Skywalker? He killed kids before, but Baby Yoda is really cute. Maybe he took pity on Grogu? How about Obi-Wan Kenobi? The guy does have a history of saving and protecting Force-sensitive children. There are some even better guesses out there, and in the video below, we break them all down:

If you liked our latest video on our theories of how Grogu survived the end of the Jedi Order and the destruction of the Jedi Temple, check out some of our other videos, including our recap about Ahsoka Tano and her connection to The Mandalorian, our video explaining everything you need to know about Bo-Katan, and our recap of the history of Mandalore in Star Wars. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. New episodes of The Mandalorian premiere on Fridays on Disney+.