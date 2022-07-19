Everything New on Disney Plus in August
August is one of those months on Disney+. You’re getting a new Marvel TV series — She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, featuring Tatiana Maslany as Bruce Banner’s gamma-powered cousin — and a new Star Wars TV series — Andor, a prequel to Rogue One with Diego Luna reprising his role from that film. Plus there’s a new series of Marvel shorts too: I Am Groot featuring, well, you know.
August in Disney+ also will see the streaming premiere of Lightyear, a behind-the-scenes special on the making of Ms. Marvel, and new sing-a-long versions of Disney classics like The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast. Yes, parents, just what we need: More encouragement for our children to sing these songs all time.
Here’s a look at everything coming to Disney+ in August:
Wednesday, August 3
New Library Titles
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)
- The Ghost and Molly McGee (S1, 5 episodes)
- Lightyear
Disney+ Originals
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel - Premiere
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 302, “Into the Unknown”
Friday, August 5
New Library Titles
- The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)
- The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)
- Old Dogs
Disney+ Originals
LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation - Premiere
Wednesday, August 10
New Library Titles
- Bluey (S3, 25 episodes)
- Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S1)
Disney+ Originals
I Am Groot - Premiere, All Shorts Streaming
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 303, “The Woman In The Woods”
Friday, August 12
New Library Titles
- Disney Summer Magic Quest
- Father of the Bride
- Father of the Bride Part II
Wednesday, August 17
New Library Titles
- Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2)
Disney+ Originals
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law - Premiere, Episode 1
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 304, “No Drama”
Friday, August 19
New Library Titles
- Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)
- Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)
- Tangled (Sing-Along Version)
Wednesday, August 24
New Library Titles
- Blackish (S8)
- Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S2)
Disney+ Originals
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 305, “The Real Campers of Shallow Lake”
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law - Episode 2
Friday, August 26
New Library Titles
- Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!
Wednesday, August 31
New Library Titles
- America’s National Parks (S1)
- Europe From Above (S2)
- Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (S3)
Disney+ Originals
Andor -2-Episode Premiere
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 306, “Color War”
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law - Episode 3