Emmys 2021: The Complete List of Nominations
The nominees for 2021’s Primetime Emmy Awards were announced today by Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones. It is an interesting group of shows and TV movies, all of which were released between June 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021 — in other words, this is an entirely pandemic era Emmy show.
Some of your favorite shows scored major nominations this year including The Mandalorian, up for Best Drama Series, and WandaVision, which was nominated for Best Limited Series and for Best Actor and Actress for stars Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen. Meanwhile Cobra Kai was nominated for ... Best Comedy Series? We love Cobra Kai, but is it a comedy series? Apparently the Emmys think so.
Here’s the list of 2021 Emmy nominees: The 73rd Emmy Awards will air on CBS on September 19 at 8PM ET. For the first time, they’ll also be streaming on Paramount+. The telecast will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.
Drama Series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Comedy Series
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Ted Lasso
Limited Series
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
TV Movie
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie’s Love
Uncle Frank
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Daniel Kalluya, Saturday Night Live
Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Jane Adams, Hacks
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Directing in a Comedy Series
James Burrows, B Positive
Lucia Aniello, Hacks
James Widdoes, Mom
Zack Braff, Ted Lasso
MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso
Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso
Susanna Fogel, The Flight Attendant
Writing in a Comedy Series
Meredith Scardino, Girls5Eva
Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky, and Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Maya Erskine, Pen15
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jason Sideikis, Brendan Hunt, Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso
Steve Yockey, The Flight Attendant
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Charles Dance, The Crown
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Claire Foy, The Crown
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
McKenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Directing in a Drama Series
Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton
Steven Canals, Pose
Jessica Hobbs, The Crown
Benjamin Caron, The Crown
Liz Garbus, The Handmaid’s Tale
Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian
Writing in a Drama Series
Misha Green, Lovecraft Country
Ryan Murphy, Steven Canals, Our Lady J, Brad Falchuk, Janet Mock, Pose
Rebecca Sonnenshine, The Boys
Peter Morgan, The Crown
Yahlin Chang, The Hahndmaid’s Tale
Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian
Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queens Gambit
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Philllipa Soo, Hamilton
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Moses Ingram, The Queen‘s Gambit
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Directing in a Limited Series or Movie
Thomas Kail, Hamilton
Sam Miller, Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Sam Miller, I May Destroy You
Craig Zobel, Mare of Easttown
Scott Frank, The Queen’s Gambit
Barry Jenkins, The Underground Railroad
Matt Shakman, WandaVision
Writing in a Limited Series or Movie
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Brad Ingelsby, Mare of Easttown
Scott Frank, The Queen’s Gambit
Chuck Hayward, Peter Cameron, WandaVision
Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision
Laura Donney, WandaVision
Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Property Brothers: Home Forever
Queer Eye
Running Wild With Bear Grylls
Shark Tank
Unstructured Reality Program
Becoming
Below Deck
Indian Matchmaking
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked
Selling Sunset
Directing of a Reality Program
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Amazing Race
The Voice
Top Chef
Variety Talk Series
Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Reality Host
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
The cast of Queer Eye
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
The cast of Shark Tank
The cast of Top Chef
If you want to try Paramount+, you can sign up here.