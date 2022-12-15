A 43-year-old man from Otisfield was killed Wednesday night when his vehicle crashed and caught fire.

Man Killed after Jeep Strikes Tree and Bursts into Flames

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said the man struck a tree on Forrest Edwards Road around 7:50 pm. His 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling "at a high rate of speed" and went through the intersection of Powhattan Road, struck a tree, rolled over and burst into flames.

The driver died at the scene. He was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the accident. His name has not been released until officials contact his family.

Law Enforcement Investigating the Crash

The area around the crash site was closed for several hours Wednesday night for a reconstruction of the crash. That area includes parts of Powhatan Road and Forrest Edwards Road. The roads were later opened to traffic as the investigation is ongoing.

Central Maine Power turned off the power to close to 500 customers as authorities worked at the crash scene.

News Updates and App Alerts

Look for news updates when more information is released and made available. Download the station’s app for free to get breaking news and app alerts sent directly to your smart device.

ALSO READ: Teacher Honored for Helping Officer Handcuff a Man in Fort Kent, Maine

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.