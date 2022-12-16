A 35-year-old woman was arrested and multiple drugs were seized when a search warrant was executed at a residence in Brownsville, Maine on Thursday night.

The Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office said they seized meth, fentanyl, a firearm and stolen property. Deputies also found $2200 in suspected drug proceeds.

Suspect Faces Drug Trafficking Charges

Krystin Mathewson from Brownville faces several charges including unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and theft. The Sheriff’s Office said Mathewson is “currently on probation for a previous drug trafficking conviction.” She is being held at the Piscataquis County Jail.

The case is an ongoing investigation. This news story from the Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office will be updated when more information is made available and released.

