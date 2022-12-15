Patty Jenkins Says She Never Quit ‘Wonder Woman 3’

Amidst a lot of speculation what who did what to whom regarding the fate of the seemingly canceled Wonder Woman 3, Patty Jenkins published a long letter on her social media giving her side of the story. In her telling, she never quit the project — as has been rumored in some circles in recent days.

Instead, she writes, “I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.” There, Jenkins is referring to the fact that DC Studios is now under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, who have begun instituting changes to the company’s upcoming releases — such as the apparent cancellation of Wonder Woman 3.

“I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on [a] negative note,” Jenkins added. “I have loved and been so honored to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films.”

In better news for Jenkins fans, her letter also reveals that the project she initially dropped to focus on Wonder Woman 3, the Star Wars fighter pilot film Rogue Squadron, may actually be alive again. She says Lucasfilm “asked me to consider coming back to RS after WW3, which I was honored to do, so I agreed. They made a new deal with me.” She says she can’t say for certain if the movie will happen, but clearly the project is not as dead as it seemed in recent months.

As for Wonder Woman 3, well, that might really be dead — at least with Jenkins at the helm. Her letter conclude with a thank you to fans, ruging them to “keep up the Wonder Woman spirit. Any day that you face struggles, try asking: What would Wonder Woman do? I hope her beacon of love, truth and justice is always there to lead the way for you, as she has done for me.”

